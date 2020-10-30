Morgan State University to cancel classes on Election Day

Morgan State University is canceling all classes scheduled for Election Day to help encourage students and faculty to vote.
University President David Wilson announced the decision in a news release Thursday and encouraged those who have already voted to participate in other civic engagements around the election.
“This is a very important election with a number of key outcomes at stake and it is imperative that everyone who can vote, have an opportunity to vote and this includes our students and faculty here at Morgan,” Wilson said in a news release. “Our Morgan Community has been engaged in what the results of this election may mean for our future, particularly our students, and we wanted to clear a path for them to have their say with their vote.”
Morgan State is an early voting center and since Monday has had more than 2,000 Baltimore City residents cast votes inside the Edward P. Hurt Gymnasium. The location had the highest voter turnout of all the voting centers across the city, the university said.
The university will continue hosting early voting until Monday and serve as an official Election Day site.