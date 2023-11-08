Morgan State gets $4.4M contract to help address nursing shortage in Baltimore schools

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Public School System awarded Morgan State University’s nursing department a $4.4 million contract to provide pediatric nursing services at five city schools, the university announced Wednesday.

The contract will allow Morgan State’s nursing department to recruit, hire and train five registered nurses for BCPSS schools in need, according to a news release. Morgan State will provide supplies and educational opportunities for BCPSS students at the designated schools, per the agreement.

Advertisement

The agreement, which can last up to six years, aims to help alleviate a nursing shortage. Previously, BCPSS has worked with the city health department to provide nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses in schools. However, as part of the 2021 Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan, schools must now have a registered nurse, as opposed to a licensed practical nurse, which requires less education.

[ Maryland nursing schools aim to diversify students, update curriculums amid shortage ]

As of August 2022, Maryland had a shortage of 5,000 registered nurses, according to a report from the Maryland Hospital Association.

Advertisement

“As a historically black institution, it means much for us to be able to serve and work with Baltimore City Public School in this moment where health and well-being are taking center stage, knowing the many challenges our students across Baltimore City are facing,” Kim Sydnor, dean of Morgan State’s School of Community Health and Policy, said in the release.

In addition to the contract, the university said it’s looking to expand its relationship with city schools further by exploring the possibility of allowing up to 50 nursing students to be assigned to specific Baltimore schools to complete their clinical rotations.