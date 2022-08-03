Baltimore’s Morgan State chosen as first four-year HBCU for Amazon career program

Morgan State University has become the first four-year, historically Black university to join Amazon’s Career Choice program, per an announcement Wednesday.

Amazon’s Career Choice program aims to give employees education opportunities through prepaid tuition that will help them progress in careers at Amazon or with other employers. Amazon has promised $1.2 billion to the program, an investment that will benefit more than 300,000 employees over the next three years. Currently, 15,000 Amazon employees work in the Baltimore area. Through the program, hourly Amazon employees in Maryland and neighboring states will be able to earn a degree and/or new skills at Morgan State.

Advertisement

The Career Choice program now partners with three Maryland four-year universities: Morgan State, the University of Maryland Global Campus and Towson University. Anne Arundel Community College and Community College of Baltimore County also have partnerships with the Career Choice program.

“Through strategic partnerships and initiatives like Amazon’s Career Choice program, Morgan is working to expand opportunities for even more adult learners to pursue degree attainment and have access to in-demand programs that can lead to higher paying careers and advancement,” David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State, said in a news release.

Advertisement

The HBCU will conduct this partnership through its College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies. Launched last year, the college offers flexible degree programs to help serve non-traditional students.