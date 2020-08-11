Morgan State University reverses course and goes to all online classes for the first semester

Morgan State University decided Tuesday to hold all classes online for the first semester, saying an uptick in positive cases in Baltimore City and a new study suggesting students would need to be tested frequently combined to convince leaders to delay in-person instruction.
A limited number of students will be allowed on campus during the fall semester. Morgan will deliver all courses remotely. “To achieve recommended physical distancing on campus, the University will significantly reduce campus density and prompt the vast majority of students to study from home,” Morgan said in a statement.
While the campus will remain open, only a small select number of students who have been prioritzed for in-person learning will be housed on campus.
University officials cited a study by Yale University that indicated every student should be tested every two to three days for the campus to open safely.
The number of new cases in the city has been rising during the past month, with federal officials warning Baltimore could become a hot spot. According to state data reported Tuesday, the city had the state’s fourth highest 7-day average coronavirus positivity rate at 4.4%. But that rate is below the 5% health experts set as a goal.