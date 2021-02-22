A Morgan State University alumnus couldn’t afford to finish his degree. He’s giving $20 million to make sure others can.

Unable to pay his tuition, Calvin E. Tyler Jr. dropped out of Morgan State College in 1963 and took a job as a truck driver, as one of the first 10 UPS drivers in Baltimore in 1964.
On Monday, Tyler and his wife, Tina, pledged to give $20 million to Morgan to help other students struggling to pay for their education, the university announced.
Tyler’s gift is the largest private donation from an alumnus in the history of the university, and is believed to be the largest alumni contribution to any Historically Black College or University.
“Morgan is so proud to call this son and daughter of the great City of Baltimore our own, and through their historic giving, the doors of higher education will most certainly be kept open for generations of aspiring leaders whose financial shortfalls may have kept them from realizing their academic dreams,” said Morgan State University President David K. Wilson in a statement.
The donation is at least the fifth time the Tylers have given to the university to ensure students can afford a college education. In 2016, they gave $5 million to provide need-based scholarships for students living in Baltimore. The Tylers donated $1 million in 2007 for needs-based scholarships, and $500,000 in both 2005 and 2006.
Tyler graduated from City College before attending Morgan. The latest gift will not be restricted to city students.
At UPS, Tyler rose through the ranks, ending his career in 1998 as the senior vice president of operations and the first Black member of the UPS board of directors.
The prior gift funded 222 Morgan students with 46 full-tuition scholarships and 176 partial scholarships.
Tyler, the first in his family to attend college, enrolled at Morgan State College in 1961 to study business administration. He left in 1963, but has since been awarded an honorary degree.
“My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education [and] we have the resources to help a lot of young people,” Tyler said in a statement from the university. “This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free.”
About 90% of Morgan students receive financial aid.
The gift is the second major recent contribution to Morgan. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave the university $40 million late last year — the largest donation in school history.