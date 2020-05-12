Morgan State University will reopen in the fall with students returning to some classes

Morgan State University will reopen its physical campus to students in the fall, with face-to-face instruction and students staying in dorms, according to an announcement made Tuesday night.
“Pending any new prohibitive guidance from the State, at this current time, Morgan State University plans to reopen its campus in the fall," the statement said.
Details of how classes will be held will be released by the end of May, but the university said it would resume classes with "full instruction featuring an innovative ‘student choice’ course delivery model that incorporates face-to-face and remote learning."
Students will live on campus while following social distancing protocols. The announcement said the coming details will be given to help students “with their planning and decision making.”
A committee is currently making recommendations on the reopening. “Student interest in pursuing a Morgan education remains high, and Morgan is evaluating how to best meet that need in a manner that is safe and is implemented in the best interest of the entire Morgan community,” the statement said.
Universities and colleges are under pressure to reopen or potentially lose millions in revenues from tuition, room and board.
Johns Hopkins University has estimated it will lose more than $400 million in the next year and a half. And the University System of Maryland is estimating significant losses in the current semester.