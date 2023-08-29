Maryland Institute College of Art president to retire: ‘He has pivoted MICA toward the future’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Longtime President Samuel “Sammy” Hoi will retire from his post at the Maryland Institute College of Art come January, the school announced Tuesday.

Hoi arrived at MICA in the summer of 2014 and has seen the college through layoffs and the coronavirus pandemic. He has shared that he will help in the transition to new leadership and will endow his own money to the Bolton Hill school for “a future-oriented professional development fund for faculty; a future-oriented professional development fund for staff; and a Baltimore City-focused community project grant for students,” according to a news release.

In March, Hoi announced imminent layoffs due to lowered enrollment for the past three undergraduate classes. Now, MICA is experiencing “rebounding” enrollment for undergraduate and graduate students alike, the release says.

“I am retiring from MICA with tremendous optimism about its community’s strengths and capabilities and have no doubt that MICA will shine brighter than ever in its third century,” Hoi said in the release. “I strongly believe in the role of artists, designers and art educators in our society. A creative education is more relevant than ever for our nation and world — especially one with a mission and voice as compelling as MICA’s.”

The search for and transition to a new president will be led by a combination of executive search firm Isaacson Miller and a transition committee led by MICA’s board of trustees, as announced by board chair Stuart Clarke.

“Over the past decade under Sammy Hoi’s leadership, MICA has experienced some of the highest highs of our two centuries educating artists and designers — especially in creating a support system for creative entrepreneurs, advocating for an integrative education, building stronger connections with Baltimore, and boosting diversity throughout our community ...” Clarke said in the release. “He has pivoted MICA toward the future.”