McDaniel College moves forward with spring semester in-person classes, adds new COVID-19 rules

McDaniel College is moving forward with plans to hold in-person and hybrid courses this spring, but will require students returning to campus to follow new safety measures.
McDaniel officials announced this week that all undergraduate students must complete a COVID-19 rapid test before returning to the school’s Westminster campus. Residential students will be tested during move-in and again seven days later. Commuter students will also be tested on Feb. 5-7, according to an email to the college community.
Officials say classes will be held online during the first week of term beginning Feb. 1 to allow residential students to participate in a “limited community contact period” on campus, according to the release.
Students planning to attend classes on campus must complete a seven-day quarantine at home before returning. McDaniel officials are strongly encouraging students, especially those traveling to campus from a distance, to take a COVID-19 test within seven days before their arrival, the release states.
Undergraduate students must also provide documentation that they have received a flu shot or receive the flu vaccine upon return to campus. A flu vaccine waiver is available for those unable to be vaccinated for medical or personal reasons.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 after departing campus in November should bring documentation of the diagnosis with them to campus, officials said.