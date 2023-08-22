Maryland students see gains in English; math scores remain low, especially in Baltimore, per new test scores

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

English proficiency is on the up in Maryland, with proficiency for third graders the highest rate it’s been in nine years, per the latest batch of state standardized testing scores. Math scores remain relatively low, with fewer than 5% of Baltimore City’s and Baltimore County’s eighth graders deemed proficient, the lowest in the state.

The spring 2023 scores for the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program debuted Tuesday following a presentation by the Maryland State Department of Education.

The new data allows for the first year-over-year comparison of MCAP scores, as spring 2022 was the first time the test was administered. In 2021, when many students returned to brick-and-mortar schools, they took a diagnostic test to assess how schools were faring after mass online learning.

The MCAP takes the place of the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers assessment, another standardized test. The state had planned to introduce the MCAP for the 2019-20 year but held off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These improvements are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our educators, families, and communities championing our students’ futures,” State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said in a news release. “While we celebrate this progress, we are acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead, especially for our historically underserved students. Our post-pandemic MCAP data is a clear call to action to elevate student engagement and achievement, particularly in math and middle grades.”



ELA and math MCAP proficiency levels improved across Baltimore-area schools, grade levels.

English language arts proficiency increased 2.2 percentage points for Maryland third graders, making 48% of them grade-level proficient. Reading proficiency is crucial for students to obtain by third grade because without it, students become more at risk of dropping out of high school, per a study by the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation, which focuses on children and youth.

In the Baltimore region, Baltimore City and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties all showed increases in third grade reading proficiency, but Carroll County’s percentage of proficient students decreased by 1.5 points. However, Carroll County had the highest percentage of third graders proficient in English of the six area school districts with 62.8%.

Other key grade levels displayed increased proficiency in English language arts. Maryland’s eighth graders, who are transitioning to high school, had the largest increase in proficiency, growing 4.1 percentage points to 46.8% proficient. Tenth graders, who are the last grade level with an MCAP test, had a small increase in proficiency from 2022 to 2023 but still had the highest proficiency level of all tested grade levels at 53.5%.

Baltimore City students’ English proficiency for grades three through eight remains the lowest of the six area districts but still saw an increase of 4.5 percentage points to 25%.

Despite improvements in English in grades three through eight for both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, English proficiency for 10th graders decreased by three and four points, respectively, still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“What we’re doing in literacy is working. Now we just need to master it.” Choudhury said in the meeting.

Maryland students in grades three through eight improved in their math proficiency at a rate of more than 2% over last year, the news release says. This student group is 25% proficient in math statewide, with individual school districts ranging from 9% to 47% proficiency. State math proficiency in Algebra 1 stands at 17%.

Baltimore City eighth graders had less than 5% of students at math proficiency for the second year in a row. Data remains confidential because, theoretically, the low number could be used to determine information about individual students. The city’s students in grades three through seven, however, increased proficiency by two percentage points. Proficiency in Algebra 1 grew in the city to 6.4%; last year, less than 5% were proficient.

Baltimore County’s math scores for grades seven and eight were also made confidential for the same reason, though students in grades three through six had proficiency increase by two points. Students who tested in Algebra 1 had a 1-point increase over last year’s proficiency, bringing the number to 7%.

Harford County’s students in grades three through seven showed a 3.5-point improvement in math proficiency. Data from spring 2022 was not available for eighth grade students because the proficiency number was less than 5%; for 2023, proficiency rose to 5.4%. Algebra 1 proficiency in Harford County now stands at 18%.

Carroll County’s Algebra 1 proficiency dropped four points to 22%. Anne Arundel and Howard counties have the second-highest and highest Algebra 1 proficiency rate in the region, with 27% and 38% students proficient, respectively.