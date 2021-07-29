Baltimore County schools require face masks for all students, staff in fall

Baltimore County Public Schools will require all students, staff and visitors in schools to wear face masks for the fall semester.
School officials cited surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country as reason for maintaining strict mask guidelines during the 2021-22 school year. The current federal order for masks to be worn on school buses will continue, officials said in a release Wednesday.
In the announcement, superintendent Darryl Williams emphasized the importance of health and safety for students, families and employees. He touted “universal masking” as an important part of the system’s multifaceted approach to mitigate the spread of COVID while keeping schools open for in-person learning.
County executive Johnny Olszewski applauded the decision and encouraged county residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine as soon as possible.
“Protecting the health and well-being of our children and educators is a top priority, especially as we approach the beginning of a new school year,” Olszewski said in a statement. “With our youngest children not yet able to be vaccinated and with the growing spread of the Delta variant, it’s critically important we take steps to minimize the spread of Covid-19.”
The county board of education will conduct a special meeting on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. to update the community on universal masking in Baltimore County Public Schools.