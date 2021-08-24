Maryland board of education to vote Thursday on statewide school mask mandate

The Maryland state school board will vote Thursday on whether to institute a statewide mandate requiring every child and adult to be masked in schools.
Although most central Maryland school districts have mandated all students and faculty to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, six counties do not have a similar requirement in place, including Carroll County.
The state board voted to hold a special meeting on Thursday just to consider whether to pass an emergency regulation. A motion was introduced by school board member Rachel L. McCusker, a Carroll County teacher, who said she thought it would help prevent quarantining children.
“I believe that having an in school mask mandate is going to help us to meet our goal to have students stay in classrooms. I think it is extremely important for maintaining our in-school educational process,” she said.
At least four other board members spoke in support of McCusker’s motion to impose a mandate, however, it is unclear if the majority will vote in favor of the mandate. The board has 14 members, including a student.
Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, schools must quarantine all students in a classroom if they are unmasked and have come in contact with a person who tests positive with COVID-19. If all students and staff are masked, the CDC says students not deemed a close contact can remain in school.
In states that have opened without mask mandates thousands of children have been sent home to quarantine until they tested negative or could come back to school safely. CDC guidelines say students must quarantine for at least 7 days, and longer under most circumstances.
According to the Maryland Attorney General’s office the state board of education can approve an emergency regulation requiring masks. The regulation must be approved by the General Assembly’s Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review committee, typically within 10 days, and is in effect for a limited period of time.
If the state school board supports the emergency regulation on Thursday, it is unlikely it would be in effect when school starts in some counties on Monday, but could be in place soon after.
School systems that don’t require masks for all students and staff are: Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Garrett, Somerset, and Worcester Counties.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will not order a school mask mandate and is leaving the decision up to schools boards.