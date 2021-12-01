Maryland State Board of Education, superintendent call for ‘off ramp’ option to lift school masking mandate

On the other side, parents asked the board to continue the mandate which they said had allowed schools to continue to operate relatively normally. “The majority of schools and classrooms have avoided the closures and outbreaks that we have seen rampant in schools that did not require masks,” said Kristen Caminiti, who has four children in Anne Arundel County schools. “There are so many parents making masking out to be an evil when it is not,” she said, noting that her son sat next to an infected child in school but he didn’t get COVID-19 or have to quarantine because he was masked and vaccinated. “Masking and vaccination are allowing for the continuation of education for countless children.”