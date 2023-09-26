National search underway for new Maryland superintendent of schools

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A national search is underway to find a new state superintendent of schools after Mohammed Choudhury, the current leader, reversed course this month and rescinded his request for a contract extension.

A joint transition team made up of members of the Maryland State Department of Education, which Choudhury leads, and the Maryland State Board of Education will convene during the search, said Clarence Crawford, the president of the board, during its Tuesday meeting.

The group will focus on carrying out policy changes required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, extensive legislation directing billions of dollars into the state’s public schools over a decade. The Blueprint will be a focal point of the General Assembly’s upcoming session as lawmakers figure out how to pay for it.

Choudhury’s decision to withdraw his contract extension was a reversal from his previous desire to shepherd the state through Blueprint changes over the decade. He was hired in July 2021 to roll out the reform plan but was accused of maintaining a toxic workplace by some former employees.

The state school board delayed approving a second term for Choudhury early this month, and he withdrew the request. Crawford said Tuesday that the search committee’s goal is to select a new superintendent to take the helm by July, a month after Choudhury’s contract is set to end.

When he will leave the post is unclear. Choudhury and the state board have not finalized an agreement about when his tenure will end, the board said in a news release Tuesday.

Both the transition team and the search committee will begin work immediately, according to the state board. Crawford will lead the transition team with Deputy State Superintendent Krishnanda Tallur and Assistant State Superintendent Mary Gable.

“Questions about the superintendent, we’re still working through how all of that will go, and that’s what happens. It’s no big deal,” Crawford said during the meeting. “These things happen. We’ll get it done. The board has been very, very gratified with the professionalism of everybody involved.”

“It’ll work out. It will always work out,” he added.

The new superintendent will have a four-year term. Joshua Michael, vice president of the state board, will lead the search committee, comprised only of board members.

The state board plans to recruit an “experienced search firm” to help in a “multi-phased” process to include “planning, community outreach and development of recruitment strategy,” according to the release. Choudhury’s original contract gave him a starting salary of $310,000.”

During the Tuesday meeting, state board members also reviewed a detailed study that offered options for how schools could measure a student’s readiness for college or a career. Those who are prepared to succeed in college or in the workforce but who don’t test well have been mislabeled in the past.

The standard for “College and Career Readiness,” one of five distinct policy areas outlined in the Blueprint, is being overhauled. The Blueprint aims to have students meet the new standard by their sophomore years.

Curriculum and assessments for prekindergarten through the 12th grade will need to aligned with the new standard, according to the state education department. How to best measure readiness, including whether to use GPA and test scores, is an ongoing discussion.

”It’s going to take more than funding and standards to yield the results that together we desire as a part of the Blueprint,” Michael said.

”Setting the standard is the beginning policy move if we expect to see the results that … we desire so much,” he added.

The new standard will no longer base readiness for higher education or a high-demand industry on a single standardized test score, Choudhury said during the meeting.

”We’re going to give people credit for what they already know how to do beyond just a single test score, and I think that’s where we’re headed as a country,” Choudhury said. “Many people are already making the jump there. Some are taking the jump slower. And that’s the conversation we’re having.”