University of Maryland School of Nursing receives record $13.8 million gift; deanship named for donors

The commitment, which will support students until fall 2027 through the Conways’ Bedford Falls Fund, will create 345 scholarships, which cover in-state tuition, fees and undergraduate books, across all degree programs, the school said in a release Tuesday. The Conways have pledged almost $30 million in the past six years, funding more than 830 such scholarships. Tuesday’s gift also includes $1 million to help renovate the nursing building at the Universities at Shady Grove in Rockville, which the nursing school said will help to expand simulation labs while providing both administrative and student-success suites.