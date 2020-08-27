Maryland PTA put on probation because of ‘hostile’ environment and high turnover

The Maryland Parent Teacher Association has been put on probation — and is at risk of being removed from the nationwide organization — because of complaints about high turnover caused by “hostile” leadership and preventing elected members from performing their duties.
The Glen Burnie-based organization represents hundreds of local parent-teacher associations in Maryland. The statewide group fell out of compliance with the National PTA’s “Standards of Affiliation” after several PTA members reported their concerns, according to a letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
Probation hinders the organization’s ability to obtain PTA funding, according to National PTA President Leslie C. Boggs in her letter to Maryland PTA President Edna Harvin-Battle. Local members of the PTA, the nation’s largest child advocacy group with 4 million members, work with schools by volunteering in classes and raising money for supplies. The state PTA’s 160,000 members are at risk of losing those services and their input in setting the organization’s agenda.
The state PTA had high turn-over among members “as a result of a hostile board environment, frequent special meetings, and an assumed directive of loyalty to the Maryland PTA president rather than to Maryland PTA and its members,” Boggs’ letter stated. The letter also says Maryland PTA leadership refused to provide access to resources and provided insufficient notice for meetings, preventing board members from completing their duties.
The national organization also said local PTA members are concerned the state group violated regulations by “electing officers who do not meet the criteria for service per the bylaws” and didn’t follow proper procedures for meetings.
The national group wants the Maryland PTA to verify “that all Maryland PTA officers were elected properly and meet the qualifications required to serve in their positions,” the letter stated. If the officers holding office are not qualified or were not elected properly, the state group has to reconsider any action that included those board members.
Maryland PTA was also told to provide proper notice of all special meetings, to provide board members access to documents prior to meetings, and to establish “a cooperative working environment.”
Boggs said in a statement that her organization is working with Maryland PTA leadership on solutions to help them follow national requirements. The goal is to keep Maryland PTA and all PTAs in the state “strong and healthy” and focused on ensuring “all children reach their full potential,” Boggs said.
“It remains our sincere hope that Maryland PTA can swiftly find an equitable resolution to its current situation that embraces the needs of the greatest numbers of its council and local leaders and members,” Boggs said in a statement. “It is essential that we get back to our work of supporting and helping meet the needs of students, families, schools and communities, especially in this time of crisis in our country.”
Calling the complaints “shocking,” the statewide PTA’s attorney, Charles Tucker Jr. of the Hyattsville-based Tucker Moore Law Group, criticized the National PTA for not giving the state PTA a chance to explain the situation before putting the organization on probation.
Tucker said the national group would “historically” ask complainants to raise their concerns with the state PTA president before the National PTA took action, but the state PTA had no prior knowledge of these concerns.
Harvin-Battle recently sent a letter to Boggs that stated all Maryland PTA special meetings were announced, according to a copy provided to The Sun. Harvin-Battle wrote that “at no time has the current executive committee violated the bylaws regarding its authority or in conducting Maryland PTA business.”
The state PTA “consistently communicates with Council PTA leaders,” Harvin-Battle’s letter stated, but she wrote that “unfortunately, Council PTA leaders have not responded in kind.” Local complaints about a “lack of participation and support” can be attributed to “the unlimited terms of Council PTA leaders and the lack of leadership development within the respective counties,” the letter stated.
“People had become accustomed to not following their own regulations and bylaws, and they had not been previously held to that kind of a standard,” Tucker said.
Tucker also said Maryland PTA board members were denied access to organization resources because they didn’t meet “prerequisites” required by the organization.
But former board members, like Laura Mitchell of Montgomery County, saw “red flags” in the way the state PTA was run. Mitchell said she was the third state PTA treasurer to resign from the position due to the organization’s lack of transparency and compliance with PTA rules.
Mitchell, an accountant, said Maryland PTA wouldn’t give her access to the organization’s bank accounts, that bank statements didn’t match the organization’s program reports and that the board refused to conduct a forensic audit after an insurance claim was denied.
A prior auditor “took them at their word” when the nonprofit told the auditor they had financial safeguards in place, Mitchell said.
“There were six of us within a month that resigned from the board and now they have seven people left on the board, almost all of whom are from one county,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the Maryland PTA’s current treasurer was never appointed to the board, but Tucker said the entire board was “duly appointed” and “duly authorized” to hold their office. Some board members are “filling dual roles,” Mitchell said, adding that one of the board’s student members is Harvin-Battle’s granddaughter.
The National PTA has not accused the current Maryland PTA leadership of misusing funds, Tucker said. Tucker acknowledged the state PTA has had issues in the past. The organization was “in the red” and the Glen Burnie building required repairs, he said, so “this new board has come in to clean house.”
“It seemed that a lot of funds were not used properly, so they had to raise money to get their house in order, and they had to get everybody to follow the rules and regulations which traditionally had not been followed, so it ruffled some feathers and it caused some issues,” Tucker said.
The National PTA has also criticized the Maryland PTA for not allowing electronic voting at the local level. Maryland PTA argues Gov. Larry Hogan has to authorize the change.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Hogan’s administration, said the governor’s office has not heard from the PTA, or “really any nonprofit,” on the issue of electronic voting regulations. There might be some limitation in the law about voting through email, Ricci said, but voting over video or telephone conference is acceptable.
Although the National PTA “has cause to revoke the charter of Maryland PTA,” it wants to work with Maryland PTA leadership “to repair the damage being done,” according to Boggs’ letter.
Tucker said he plans to take the National PTA to court if the group tries to revoke Maryland PTA’s charter.
“Unfortunately, we’re probably one step away from litigation,” Tucker said.