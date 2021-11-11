Prince George’s County instructor wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize: ‘Education is a human right’

This photo provided by the Varkey Foundation shows Keishia Thorpe. The Maryland high school English teacher, who has worked to open up college education for her students, has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize. The Varkey Foundation announced Wednesday that Thorpe, who teaches at International High School at Langley Park in Prince George’s County, was selected from more than 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world. (Varkey Foundation via AP) (AP)