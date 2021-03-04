Maryland State Board of Education votes to delay standardized tests until fall

Students across Maryland will not be taking standardized tests this spring after the state school board voted Thursday afternoon to delay the tests until fall.
The vote came just two weeks after Maryland’s state superintendent had told the board she supported giving the tests to every student — learning in-person or from home — in grades three through eight in math and English, as well as in some high school grades.
School boards and educators had sought to change the decision, saying the tests would not adequately reflect what students had learned during the pandemic. In addition, there were questions about test security for students taking the tests from home.
School Superintendent Karen Salmon said the tests given in the fall would be diagnostic tests, not the full assessments that were nearly seven hours. The English diagnostic test is 2 hours and 20 minutes and the math test is 1 hour and 20 minutes.
At a special meeting called Thursday to discuss the change, Salmon said she had not told Maryland’s 24 superintendents yet that she was proposing the change, but she expected they would be enthusiastic.
