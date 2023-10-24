Maryland State Board of Education plans more engagement next legislative session, especially to push for full Blueprint funding

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Board of Education is preparing to “reset its role and voice” and advocate for education policies during the next legislative session, a departure from its normal practice.

Education is expected to be a dominant topic in 2024 as state lawmakers examine the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s education reform plan that earmarks billions of dollars in state and local funding. Board members are partnering with Carey Wright, the interim state superintendent, to draft a policy agenda, said Zachary Hands, executive director at the state board, during Tuesday’s state board meeting.

Fully funding the Blueprint is at the top of the list.

“One of our clearest statements is advocating for full funding of the Blueprint,” said Josh Michael, vice president of the state board. “And working with our stakeholders — local district partners — to ensure that there is transparency and accountability around how those funds are used to ensure that they’re improving outcomes for students.”

Blueprint priorities are being implemented across the state. Officials from some school districts have expressed concern over the cost of the reform plan as they forecast their budgets for fiscal year 2025.

“First year is going to be a little funky when you start something like this,” Clarence Crawford, president of the state board, said. “But it’s starting a process where we’re bringing the education community together to talk about: What are our priorities and what do we need and how do we go forward in a constructive way?”

The Tuesday board meeting continued discussion of how schools will measure student readiness for college or a career. That standard is moving away from a reliance on standardized tests to include other measures such as GPA and grades in key classes. The new benchmark hopes to be more inclusive and better at predicting success after high school.

Two studies analyzed how to accurately capture the number of students who, by the end of the 10th grade, could pass an entry-level community college class.

Board members are working to schedule a public hearing to get feedback on those studies and to determine how the college and career readiness standards should look. The board plans to vote on a new standard in December.

Among the changes to early childhood education, which is one of five priorities of the Blueprint, Maryland is adding more centers that support young children and their parents in school districts with concentrations of low-income student populations.

The goal of the centers, called Judy and Patty centers, is to provide “multigenerational support” with a focus on family and financial stability, said Shayna Cook, an assistant state superintendent.

Patty Centers support the development of children ages birth to 3 and assist their families with resources such as food, activities and parenting classes. The centers, located outside the school setting, also help parents receive high school equivalent degrees. They provide mental health services and connect families with peers in their community.

“For some cases, Patty Centers serve teenage parents and support those parents in getting their general education development, GED or adult basic education, ABE, classes,” Cook said. “And all of this is done on-site while the infants and toddlers are literally in a separate room, working with an early childhood educator.”

Judy Centers, named after the program started in 1993 by Judy Hoyer, the late wife of Maryland Democratic congressman Steny Hoyer, focus on preparing children ages birth to 5 for kindergarten. The centers are located in Title I public schools, where a high percentage of students are from low-income families. Some federal American Rescue Plan Act funding was used to open new centers.

The Blueprint calls for adding nine Judy Centers in the state each year for the next five fiscal years and then ramping up to adding 18 centers each year for the next five fiscal years. Children who attended Judy Centers scored slightly higher on kindergarten readiness assessments at Title I schools than children who did not go to Judy Centers, Cook said.

There are 86 Judy Centers and 35 Patty Centers across the state. Baltimore City has the most centers, with 14 Judy Centers and 13 Patty Centers. Baltimore County has four Judy Centers and one Patty Center.