Maryland PARCC scores: Math results worst since 2015, though English scores see bump

Maryland student achievement in math has long lagged behind reading, and this year’s test results show not much has changed with a slight drop on standardized test scores highlighting the failure of schools to turn math instruction around.
While proficiency rose by 2 percentage points in English to 43.7 percent, math scores fell or stayed relatively flat at every level of elementary and middle schools, according to state education data released Tuesday.
Overall, only a third of students in grades three through eight passed the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career math tests, a drop of 1 percentage point. It’s the state’s worst math performance since 2015, the first year the test was administered.
“We have some good news to celebrate, but we have some real work to do in terms of our mathematics results,” said State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon.
Baltimore County math scores took one of the largest nose dives in the state, with a nearly 4 percentage point drop in grades three through eight since last year. Overall, only 26.5 percent of its students passed the math test in elementary and middle school. The test is scored on a scale of 1-5, with four and five considered passing.
For a second year in a row, Baltimore City saw solid gains in English, a promising sign as CEO Sonja Santelises makes literacy her priority.
Roughly one in five Baltimore third-through eighth-graders passed the English PARCC, up about 2 percentage points from last year when 17.5 percent scored proficient. In English 10, the scores increased significantly: 16 percent passed, compared to 13.8 a year ago.
“That really does give us positive momentum to build on. It is definitely confirming the focus that I’m hearing from classrooms and seeing when I visit schools,” Santelises said. Still, she added, "we clearly have a long way to go.”
The city held roughly steady in math, where about 14 percent of students passed in elementary and middle school. Like the state, Santelises said the city is digging into its math data to see why more progress wasn’t made.
Baltimore City’s 2.2 percentage point increase in English matches the jump recorded in Montgomery County, although more than half of the elementary and middle school students in that wealthy D.C. suburb are proficient in English.
After five years, the unpopular and difficult PARCC test is going away, being replaced with a much shorter version partly written by Maryland teachers that is intended to be just as hard. While scores have inched up, no more than 45 percent of the state’s elementary and middle school students were ever able to pass either math or English, a disappointment to some school officials who had hoped they would see steady improvement as teachers got better at teaching the high level material.
The PARCC tests were an attempt by national education policy makers to raise standards across the board at a time when 70 percent to 80 percent of students passed their state tests but still weren’t prepared for college work or to enter the work force.
The test was designed to align with the Common Core standards, and Maryland has left those standards in place. The PARCC test has been widely criticized by both the right and the left because it took more than a day to administer and disrupted school schedules. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, vowed to get rid of it.
Maryland’s State Department of Education is introducing a new, shorter test this fall and spring.
Over five years of the PARCC test, Baltimore County’s performance on Algebra I and English 10 declined, as did results in English for grades three through eight. The county has hired an outside firm to examine its math curriculum and make recommendations.
By contrast, since PARCC was introduced in 2015, city elementary and middle school students made significant progress. While they started off much lower, their overall growth exceeds every other county in the region except Carroll County.
That progress hasn’t extended to high schools, however, with English 10 scores plummeting over the five-year period and Algebra 1 staying relatively flat.
Santelises says the district is using an $11 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to dig into adolescent literacy. While the district revamped its English curriculum for longer grades, that same effort hasn’t yet gone into high schools.
“We have a challenge in the city with adult illiteracy and that’s coming from somewhere,” she said. “We have not figured it out at the scale we need to.”
Some city schools saw particularly large gains since PARCC began. At Lakeland Elementary/Middle in Southwest Baltimore, both math and English scores have gone up more than 20 points since 2015.
“A number of schools are really moving the needle,” said principal Najib Jammal. “That’s exciting to see.”
Jammal credits his community’s collaborative spirit for the boost.
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County sends dozens of “math coaches” to work intensively with struggling students at Lakeland. The rotating cast of undergraduates work with breakout groups of students who need an extra push to understand the material taught in their math classes, with strong results.
“Its comes down to how you look at data and work as a team to really figure out what’s going to move the needle and how do you support these students,” Jammal said.
Among school systems in the Baltimore area, scores for third- through eighth-graders varied:
• In Baltimore City, 19.7 percent of students passed English, a 2.2 percentage-point increase, while 14.1 percent passed in math, holding largely steady. Most districts in the region saw larger drops in math.
• In Baltimore County, 36.8 percent of students passed English, a 1.4 percentage point increase, while 26.5 percent passed in math, down 4 points. That drop in math was among the biggest declines in the state.
• In Carroll County, 60 percent of students passed English, a 2.5 percentage-point increase, while 53.5 percent passed in math, a decline of 1.8 percentage points. Just like last year, Carroll outperformed the rest of the region overall, and was among the top performing districts in the state.
• In Harford County, 47.8 percent of students passed English, up 2.4 percentage points, while math scores went down 1 point to 39.5 percent passing.
• In Anne Arundel County, 48.9 percent of students passed English, up 1.8 percentage points, while 37.2 percent passed in math, down about 1 point.
• In Howard County, 58.4 percent of students passed English, up 2.1 percentage points, while 47.8 percent passed in math, down about 1 point.
The state has in the past released detailed demographic data along with initial PARCC scores but did not this year. It is unclear what progress they have made in shrinking the so-called achievement gap between white and Asian students and Hispanic and black students in particular districts and schools, but it’s remained persistently wide every year of PARCC assessments.
The state education department plans to further analyze the scores based on race and socioeconomic status.
The board did discuss some high-level statewide demographic data during its Tuesday morning meeting. It showed scores for both Latino/Hispanic students and black students in elementary and middle school went up about 2 percentage points, bringing both demographic groups into the high-20s.
But the gulf remained wide: 58.8 percent of white students scored proficient, as did 72.4 percent of Asian students.
Students learning English as a second language have seen tremendous progress since the test began in 2015. In that first year of PARCC assessments, 2.9 percent passed the English test in third through eighth grade. This year, 8.4 percent did.
There has also been moderate growth among students with disabilities, though pass rates among this group also remain in the single digits. About 8.4 percent of elementary and middle school students with disabilities passed the English test, up 1 percentage point from last year.