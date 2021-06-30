Baltimore County schools will no longer require masks in school buildings

Baltimore County public schools will no longer require its students or staff to wear face masks in schools and offices beginning Thursday, although unvaccinated people will be encouraged to continue using them.
Mask wearing on buses will be required, as is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the county said it would keep students and teachers socially distanced as much as possible.
“Throughout this crisis, BCPS has followed the science. With vaccines in plentiful supply and community spread at the lowest transmission level under categories set by the CDC, we are able to provide updated guidance,” Superintendent Darryl Williams said in a statement.
The school system is offering several summer programs beginning in July, including programs preparing students for kindergarten and college, a math academy and additional instruction for students with disabilities, students learning English as a second language, or those who qualify as low-income.
Gov. Larry Hogan recently lifted the indoor mask mandate, however not all local school systems have announced whether they will require students, many of whom are not vaccinated, to continue wearing them.
Vaccines are available to those age 12 and older.