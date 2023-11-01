LGBTQ+ books should be allowed in Montgomery County elementary curriculum, Anthony Brown and 18 other AGs say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown co-led a coalition of 19 attorneys general who submitted an amicus brief supporting the Montgomery County Board of Education in its decision to include LGBTQ+ books in its language arts curriculum

A group of parents sued the Montgomery County school board after it allowed elementary schools to read books about LGBTQ+ people. Parents sued over the inability to opt their children out of the classes, saying the school board violated their right to the free exercise of their religion.

The group appealed to the federal Fourth Circuit after a Maryland district court judge in August denied a preliminary injunction, which would have allowed them to remove their children from the classroom during those lessons. The plaintiffs are scheduled to give oral arguments on Dec. 5.

“Our schools play a fundamental role in shaping the minds and hearts of the next generation, and it’s our duty to ensure that every child feels safe, supported, and valued,” Brown said in a statement. “Educational policies that promote respect for LGBTQ+ people will help build a more equitable future for all children.”

The amicus brief argues that the Montgomery County school board’s efforts don’t burden religious freedom or violate state law. The attorneys general also argue that the use of LGBTQ+-friendly materials prepares students for a diverse world, students benefit from inclusive schools, and states have an interest in making schools safe, including for LGBTQ+ youth who face “unique struggles” that are addressed through supportive school environment “including curricula that incorporate LGBTQ-inclusive books.”

This summer, hundreds of people protested outside the Montgomery County school board headquarters over the books, which include titles like “Pride Puppy” and “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding.” Attorneys from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty are representing the families who sued.

“The Attorney General should know better than anyone that it’s against Maryland law to cut parents out of their children’s elementary school education,” said Eric Baxter, vice president and senior counsel at the Becket Fund, in a statement. “Every parent has the right to decide how to introduce their own kids to complex topics like human sexuality, gender transitioning, and gender identity.”

Inclusive public school policies and censorship of books that mention LGBTQ+ themes have become a political flashpoint across the country. With Brown, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is co-leading the alliance of attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Washington, D.C.

In Maryland, books have faced recent challenges from some school board members. In Carroll County, conservative activist organization Moms for Liberty challenged 58 books, citing appropriateness and sexually explicit content as reasons they should be removed from school libraries and classrooms. Titles such as “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah Maas and “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen have since been banned.

In September, the vice president of the Harford County Board of Education said six books are inappropriate for students. The majority focused on the LGBTQIA+ community and gender identity. The school board also proposed creating a new book review committee to examine the way the school system chooses which reading materials to purchase.