Community members against Johns Hopkins police force find solidarity, attempt to keep movement alive at protest

One by one, Baltimore community members gathered Monday on the curb of the Johns Hopkins University Public Safety Department building to protest the establishment of a private, armed police department at the university. In time, a group of 25 took turns placing flowers and posters with words of dissent against the brick wall, honoring those killed by police brutality and imploring the university to change its course.

The idea and implementation of the Johns Hopkins Police Department has caused much controversy and pushback over the years. In 2019, Hopkins students and community members staged a month-long sit-in at Hopkins’ Garland Hall over the issue; the demonstration ended May 8 with seven arrests. Opponents have continued to fight back, be it through legal action or shutting down Hopkins town halls on the subject. Protesters have expressed several fears, ranging from racial profiling to abuse of power in surrounding neighborhoods.

But some protesters at Monday evening’s event said they’ve been feeling that the creation of the police force is inevitable, especially since the university signed a memorandum of understanding, a document that outlines jurisdictional duties, with the Baltimore Police Department. However, attendees expressed the solidarity they found with one another and the feeling that, despite a smaller crowd than at past events, the movement would continue.

After the group walked from Remington Avenue to Garland Hall, 16 people remained. There, Hopkins medical student Rachel Strodel shared a moment she witnessed earlier on York Road, when two crows chased a hawk, an animal the crows were supposed to be afraid of, she said.

“As we fight to maintain that hope, we don’t do it alone,” Strodel said. “We are what keeps us safe.”

Hopkins spokesperson Megan Christin said Hopkins supports peaceful protest and “a culture of free expression.”

“The JHPD is a fully recognized criminal justice agency in the state of Maryland,” Christin said in a statement. “Now in the implementation phase, we are developing JHPD policies and procedures through a consultative, comprehensive, and reform-minded process, in line with the Community Safety and Strengthening Act and the [memorandum]. We also are establishing processes to recruit and train officers in accordance with our local hiring goals and requirements and developing plans for JHPD services. Throughout this period, we will continue to seek community feedback, as well as oversight and guidance from the Johns Hopkins University Police Accountability Board.”

Johns Hopkins University students and Baltimore community members participated in a vigil and open mic event protesting the creation of an armed university police force. (Sabrina LeBoeuf /Baltimore Sun)

Joan Floyd and Donald Gresham, two of three plaintiffs appealing a lawsuit to nullify the memorandum, attended Monday’s event. They took turns speaking against the JHPD and expressing gratitude to the Hopkins students who are moving the protests forward years after the sit-in.

Floyd pointed out that the sidewalk where Monday’s event began, one block from R. House food hall, would be subject to the JHPD’s jurisdiction. Gresham said Hopkins students attend their university for an education and that with a JHPD, they would get to see and learn about racism at “a whole other level.”

“We know the private police is never going to end well,” Gresham said.

Heidi Nicholls, a postdoctoral Hopkins student and member of the Dissenters Group, a student activism organization, said police are influenced by the U.S. Military in practice and in arms. She also said a police force is “antithetical” to public health. On behalf of the Dissenters Group, she demanded Hopkins cancel plans for JHPD and sever all ties with BPD.

Dr. Zackary Berger, a Hopkins associate professor, said his patients live in Baltimore and those who are Black or undocumented would be “most likely to be profiled by JHPD.”

“I’m here for them,” Berger said. “We need to keep being out here telling this truth.”