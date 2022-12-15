More than 3,000 Johns Hopkins graduate students file motion to unionize; Hopkins seeks to delay hearing

More than 3,000 graduate student workers at the Johns Hopkins University filed to unionize at the start of December. Nearly two weeks after their filing, Hopkins has filed to postpone or reschedule their hearing.

Hopkins graduate students announced plans to unionize back in 2018 and have been rallying ever since. Most recently, the graduate students, as part of the group Teachers and Researchers United (TRU), gathered in October to start their union card campaign and advocate for fair wages as well as several other issues, such as on-time payment and safe workplaces. By the time the students filed to unionize, they counted 3,335 employees amongst themselves.

This comes as graduate students nationwide at elite universities are attempting to unionize. This year, union filings have been made at private institutions like Yale University and Northwestern University.

According to TRU’s Twitter account, the group sent a letter to Hopkins Nov. 18 to see if the university would voluntarily recognize the union. Ten days later, TRU tweeted that Hopkins declined to recognize the organization, prompting TRU to file for unionization with with the National Labor Relations Board.

The university filed to delay their hearing Tuesday.