Court dismisses lawsuit to nullify Johns Hopkins Police Department jurisdiction agreement with Baltimore Police

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday that would void the creation of a Johns Hopkins University police department.

Advertisement

Baltimore residents Donald Gresham, Kushan Ratnayake and Joan Floyd filed suit in December, asking the court to invalidate a memorandum of understanding between Hopkins and the Baltimore Police Department. The memorandum outlines the jurisdictions between the two entities and enables Hopkins to continue its creation of the university police department. The residents argue that the memorandum should be voided because Baltimore residents voted to transfer control of the police department from the state to the city; meanwhile, the memorandum still addresses BPD as a state institution.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey M. Geller said the plaintiffs’ case had no legal standing. He said the plaintiffs do not live in residences subject to JHPD jurisdiction and that they failed to show how their experiences differed from the general public. Geller also said that the plaintiffs’ concern of potential situations caused by the JHPD did not equate to standing and that the argument over city control of the BPD therefore was irrelevant.

Advertisement

The idea of the Johns Hopkins Police Department has caused much controversy for the past few years. Students, professors and community members have protested the creation of the JHPD several times, fearful that an armed university police force could lead to racial profiling and abuse of power on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Hopkins spokesperson Megan Christin responded to the case’s dismissal, saying the judge’s decision “affirms the thoughtful statutory process the General Assembly set out for the development and operation of the Johns Hopkins Police Department.”

She said the JHPD is now in an implementation phase as policies and procedures are being developed. “Throughout this period, we will continue to seek feedback from the community and will receive oversight and guidance from the Johns Hopkins University Police Accountability Board,” she said.

After Gresham, Ratnayake and Floyd filed their suit, Hopkins and the BPD filed motions to dismiss the complaint and placed requests for a hearing. The three Baltimore residents filed motions in opposition.

The trio had sued Hopkins and the BPD last September in attempts to prevent them from signing the memorandum. However, the residents dropped their original suit once the memorandum was signed.