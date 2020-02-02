A first-year student at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore died Saturday, officials with the medical school said.
In an email, spokeswoman Karen Lancaster said the student’s family has been notified and officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends for this devastating loss,” Lancaster wrote in an email.
“Authorities are determining the circumstances of the student’s death; at this time we have no indication of a community health or safety concern related to the student’s passing,” she wrote. “We will provide additional information as we learn more and talk with the student’s family regarding their wishes.”
The university did not provide any further details about the student’s death.