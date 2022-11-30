‘Very little hope at this point’: Protests against proposed Johns Hopkins armed police force continue but with less steam

Johns Hopkins faculty member Claude Guillemard, center right, speaks to students who joined the Coalition Against Hopkins Policing in a rally to protest against the university's proposal to create a private armed police force. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“A few minutes after 1 p.m. we’re going to start marching,” a faculty member announced to a crowd of about 50 on the Johns Hopkins University campus Wednesday afternoon. The group had gathered to protest the proposed creation of a private armed university police force.

“Who wants the bullhorn?” she asked. “I don’t want it.”

The group followed a path around the Homewood campus, occasionally chanting and stopping to invite protesters to speak through the megaphone.

Months after the draft memorandum of understanding between Johns Hopkins and the Baltimore Police Department, a crucial document that will define jurisdictional boundaries between the two entities, students, faculty, staff and community members continue to protest the proposed Johns Hopkins Police Department. However, energy and hope around the protests and their ability to cause change have dwindled since the September town halls, at which protesters disrupted events with posters and incessant chanting.

Since September, Hopkins has planned to finalize the memorandum by the end of the calendar year. A specific date has yet to be set.

Johns Hopkins University faculty member Claude Guillemard, center, speaks to students who joined the Coalition Against Hopkins Policing in a rally Wednesday to protest the proposed creation of a private armed police force. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I have very little hope at this point,” Hopkins junior David Donald said. “But it’s still good to show support.”

Donald, who attended high school at Baltimore City College, said most community members near campus areas are against the idea of an armed Hopkins police force. He said he, too, disagrees with the police force and believes university funding could be put toward a different, better solution for campus safety.

Fellow junior Rachel Fink, who also attended City College, said students have been protesting the Hopkins police force for years. As a high school student, she showed up at the 2019 monthlong sit-in to interview participants.

She said Hopkins will continue to ignore students’ opinions on the matter but that students will keep mobilizing until their wants are recognized.

“It’s absurd that Hopkins isn’t acknowledging the demands of its students or the potential consequences of the police force,” Fink said.

Hopkins senior Bonnie Jin also recognized how long students have protested the creation of a private armed university police force.

Johns Hopkins University junior DJ Quezada, right, calls out rally slogans as students joined the Coalition Against Hopkins Policing in a rally Wednesday to protest the proposed creation of a private armed police force. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“My entire experience at Johns Hopkins has been marked by this proposal,” said Jin, who started at the university in 2017.

One protester, Joan Floyd, is extending the fight to court. Floyd, along with Donald Gresham and Kushan Ratnayake, is suing the Baltimore Police Department, the State of Maryland and Hopkins as part of an effort to block the final memorandum, which has yet to be released.

In the lawsuit, the three claim they use the public areas immediately adjacent to Hopkins’ defined campus areas and would be “placed within the jurisdiction of a Johns Hopkins University Police Department,” which they are all opposed to.

The lawsuit was filed the day after Hopkins’ first community town hall in September.

The plaintiffs also argue that the timeline for creating the police force interferes with the possible transfer of the Baltimore Police Department from Maryland to the city itself, especially since the memorandum refers to the Baltimore Police Department as “an agency and instrumentality of the State of Maryland.”

Hopkins is required by law to make the draft memorandum available online for 60 days before it can be finalized, and that countdown ended mid-November, days after the general election Nov. 8 when voters could voice their opinion on Question H, which gives the city power over the Baltimore Police Department.

Several dozen Johns Hopkins University students join the Coalition Against Hopkins Policing in a rally Wednesday to protest against the proposed creation of a private armed police force. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Question H passed with 82.8% of the vote.

“For the Police Department of Baltimore City — in the few days that remain before it comes under City control — to autonomously authorize the establishment and operation of a Johns Hopkins University Police Department within the City of Baltimore, would violate the will of Baltimore City voters and subject the Plaintiffs to an unprecedented, private law enforcement agency that is not the result of decision-making by elected officials of the City of Baltimore,” the lawsuit reads.

Hopkins spokesperson Megan Christin said in an email Nov. 10, “We do not anticipate that Question H will have an impact on the [memorandum].”

Floyd asked why Hopkins is pushing to have the memorandum of understanding finalized by the end of the year if Question H doesn’t affect plans for the police force.

“You can tell it matters to them,” Floyd said.

Also in attendance was Emil Volcheck, a representative for the Abell Improvement Association. He said his organization, along with Harwood Community Association, Waverly Improvement Association, Old Goucher Community Association and Greater Remington Improvement Association, has sent letters to Hopkins President Ron Daniels and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison opposing the creation of a Hopkins police force.

Volcheck said this protest felt different from what occurred at the first town hall. He said the quieter energy stems from different purposes for each of the protests. He said he doesn’t know what action will come of Wednesday’s protest.

“As a matter of law, the [memorandum] could be signed any day now,” Volcheck said.

The crowd slightly lessened along the way to about 40 participants. There were still later events planned as part of a full day of protesting, ending at City Hall with the goal of honoring all victims of police brutality and violence, including Tyrone West, who died during an altercation with Baltimore Police officers during a 2013 traffic stop.

At the end of the route, a protester took the megaphone and asked people to come up and speak.

“I don’t like megaphones that much,” they said, imploring someone to speak their mind against the police force.