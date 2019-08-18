Johns Hopkins professor fired after attempted sabotage of student protest turns down Facebook job

A Johns Hopkins professor who was fired after he tried to use bolt cutters to force his way through a group of student protesters rallying against a private police force on campus has turned down a job at Facebook.
Daniel Povey, who was fired and banned from the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore after he showed up to a May 8 student protest at Garland Hall with bolt cutters, wrote in an email he had turned down an offer at Facebook because he thought it was a disingenuous offer tied to his politics.
“I believed that if they intended not to hire me, they would need an investigation to justify that decision — so as not to be accused of left-wing bias,” Povey wrote. “So I suspected that they might not have been intending to hire me full-time at all.”
A spokesperson for Facebook did not return calls for comment Sunday.
School officials wrote in a termination letter to Povey that he brought “a group of non-affiliates to campus” on May 8 and “created a dangerous situation that could have ended in serious harm to our students, yourself, and others in the community.” The university terminated his employment effective Aug. 31.
Povey has been outspoken since being fired from the university, penning a personal essay where he claimed white males are discriminated against on college campuses.
“White males in this environment seem to be expected to constantly atone for their existence by telegraphing their exclusive concern for every demographic group but their own, like a neutered puppy-dog or some [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau man-child,” he wrote. “It’s pathetic, in my opinion, and I don’t accept it at all.”
In the email, he continued his attacks against what he called “progresive ideas,” saying he was prepared for a similar culture at Facebook.
“At orientation they make you state your gender pronouns when you introduce yourself; and they have tampons in the mens’ restrooms,” he wrote in the email. “So it’s not a place where you can easily get away with opposing progresive ideas.”
He said he plans to work with an, as of now, unnamed Chinese company or university in speech recognition and machine learning.
But he added that the terms of employment have not been set and that “almost certainly it will be one Chinese company or another.”
“There are several operations in the Seattle area who do this kind of thing, so I wouldn’t even have to move,” Povey wrote. “I will feel more relaxed among the Chinese because they don’t have American-style social justice warriors.”