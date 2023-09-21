Johns Hopkins Police Department releases draft of police directives, asks for public feedback

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Branville Bard Jr., Hopkins' vice president of public safety, is trailed by student protesters after they shut down the first Town Hall meeting about its memorandum of understanding with Baltimore Police, a key step in establishing the JHPD. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The Johns Hopkins University invited public feedback Thursday on draft policies outlining how university police will operate at three Hopkins campuses.

Finalizing department rules is one of the last steps to establish a new police agency on Hopkins property. By winter, officers will start training to patrol the Homewood academic campus, the medical campus in East Baltimore and the Peabody Institute conservatory in Mount Vernon.

The written directives govern how officers and the department will function. Topics include de-escalation, use of force and traffic enforcement. People can comment on the draft policies online during a 60-day period starting Thursday.

“I really want folks to pay attention and take advantage of this opportunity to really help set the framework and the constitution for the officers who will be interacting with them,” Branville Bard Jr., the police chief for the Johns Hopkins Police Department and Hopkins’ vice president of public safety, said in an interview.

The policies were written with themes of “racial justice, procedural justice, as well as de-escalation and harm reduction,” Bard said.

Officials at the private university have been working since 2018 to form the JHPD. The creation of an armed police force has sparked large protests from students, faculty and neighbors. In addition, three Baltimore residents who live near the university’s campuses sued Hopkins last year over its memorandum of understanding with the Baltimore Police Department.

The Maryland Appellate Court is considering the lawsuit.

Those opposed to the new police force have expressed concerns about accountability by the institution, overpolicing and the boundaries of where campus officers will operate, among other issues.

Bard said the university police directives were crafted with those concerns in mind. Writers worked with policing experts from the National Policing Institute, a research nonprofit, and 21CP Solutions, an organization overseeing Baltimore Police’s federal consent decree, to draft the operating procedures.

Some command job positions have already been posted, such as a deputy chief and captain, Bard said.

A 2019 law says the department can have no more than 100 employees, both sworn and civilian. Bard hopes the department will have 80 officers in a few years. The university is footing the bill for the agency and has spent roughly $1.8 million this year on equipment like police cars and body cameras.

The agency will have its own accountability board made up of four students, one faculty and two staff members, and is also subject to Baltimore Police’s accountability board. An independent unit in Hopkins’ public safety division, which employs about 1,200 people, will be tasked with investigating civilian complaints and policy violations by JHPD officers.

This article will be updated.