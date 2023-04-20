Johns Hopkins names Branville Bard Jr. as inaugural university police chief

The Johns Hopkins University named Branville Bard Jr., who currently serves as the school’s vice president of public safety, as the inaugural chief of the university’s police department.

Bar, who has worked with Hopkins since August 2021, will lead efforts to establish JHPD policies and procedures, as well as oversee staffing of the armed police force.

“I am humbled and honored to share that I have been asked to serve as the inaugural chief of police for the JHPD,” said Bard in a news release. “From policies and procedures, to hiring and training, I will be present to make sure that the details in our founding principles are grounded in building community trust and ongoing opportunities for input.”

This story will be updated.

