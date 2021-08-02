Johns Hopkins University wants permission to remove, store monument to its founder amid construction

The Johns Hopkins University is asking Baltimore officials for permission to remove and store a city-owned monument to the institution’s namesake while completing construction on its Homewood campus.
The request, which appears on a Board of Estimates agenda for Thursday, comes as the university prepares for the construction of a new student center and demolition of existing buildings.
The Johns Hopkins monument and its pedestal, which were created by American sculptor Hans Schuler, are owned by the city but located on university property on the western end of 33rd Street.
According to the agenda, city officials wish to preserve the monument for its artistic and historical significance but recognize that “its public display on City property may not best serve those ends.”
The university is asking to remove and store the monument at a private facility under a one-year agreement with the city that will renew automatically each year. No city funds will be used in association with the agreement, the agenda states.
The statue will be stored until Hopkins officials determine an appropriate place to relocate it on campus, said spokeswoman Jill Rosen in an email Monday.
Another statue titled Spirit of Music, which memorializes a student shot and killed in 1996, also will be relocated as a result of the construction, according to the student newspaper Johns Hopkins News-Letter.
The request comes less than a year after the university announced that researchers had discovered its founder enslaved people, contradicting his reputation as an abolitionist who aided institutions that served Black people. Another group of researchers later called those findings into question.
Latest Education
Many cities across the country are facing a reckoning over public monuments to historic figures with ties to slavery, colonialism and racism. In Baltimore, city-owned statues depicting Confederate leaders, Christopher Columbus and plantation owner Capt. John O’Donnell have come down in recent years.