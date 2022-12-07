Johns Hopkins’ inaugural economic development vice president leaves for JPMorgan Chase

The Johns Hopkins University’s first vice president for economic development is leaving the role for the JP Morgan Chase philanthropy team.

Alicia Wilson, who took the inaugural role in 2019, will become the managing director of JPMorgan Chase’s North American regional philanthropy team by the end of the year.

During her time at Hopkins, Wilson led and helped with several initiatives. She oversaw the HopkinsLocal program, which supports local and minority-owned businesses and helps increase the hiring of city residents. With her legal expertise as an attorney, she helped Baltimore residents clear past offenses from their criminal records through expungement clinics.

She helped establish the Just Us Dialogues; these were a racial justice conversation series that spawned following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police. Also in 2020, Wilson brought together the Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 Anchor Strategy Workgroup, that helped coordinate Hopkins’ response to pandemic needs.

“Although we will be losing Alicia’s daily leadership at Hopkins,” reads a message from Hopkins President Ron Daniels and Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “We could not be more delighted for her—and for the organization who will benefit next from her vision and counsel.”