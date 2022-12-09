$100M gift to Johns Hopkins Italy campus is one of the largest private contribution to an Italian university

Philanthropists James and Morag Anderson are giving $100 million to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) campus in Bologna, Italy, one of the largest private contribution to a university in Italy.

The millions of dollars will go toward expanding the SAIS Europe campus and upgrading it into “an international hub for research and collaboration,” according to a statement.

“The gift from James and Morag Anderson is transformational,” said Ronald J. Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins in a news release. “With it, SAIS Europe will further secure its role as a vibrant hub for scholarship, learning and public policy at a critical juncture in global history.”

James Anderson sits on the Johns Hopkins Board of Trustees and is the chair of the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe Advisory Council. Anderson graduated from SAIS Europe in 1981.

The Bologna campus will be named after the Andersons.

“This gift will allow us to build on this stellar tradition and make SAIS Europe in Bologna the top destination for the education of current and future global leaders, from Europe and across the globe, who seek to apply evidence-based, forward-looking analysis to pressing, multidimensional policy issues for the betterment of the world, said SAIS Europe Director Michael Plummer.