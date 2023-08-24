Hopkins fights suit alleging ‘price-fixing cartel’ to limit financial aid; U of Chicago plans to settle for $13.5M

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Johns Hopkins University was named in a class-action lawsuit accusing it and other top U.S. universities of acting as a “cartel” to limit the amount of financial aid available to students.

In January 2022, eight former students of a range of schools filed a complaint in Illinois Northern District Court against 16 members of the 568 Presidents Group, a since-disbanded group of colleges and universities that adhered to a shared methodology for calculating financial aid.

Defendants include institutions such as Hopkins, the University of Chicago, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Georgetown University and Brown University.

According to federal documents filed last week, the University of Chicago agreed to settle the suit for $13.5 million but admitted to no wrongdoing. The agreement, which only impacts the University of Chicago, is awaiting a judge’s approval.

The lawsuit alleges that the accused schools “have participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid as a locus of competition, and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid.”

In a statement, Hopkins spokesperson Jill Rosen called the allegations “wholly without merit” and said the university would continue to “vigorously defend” itself.

“Johns Hopkins is proud of its commitment to need-blind admissions and expanding access to a Hopkins education for the highest-achieving students from all economic backgrounds regardless of means,” Rosen said.

Need-blind admissions refers to a policy in which schools admit students without taking their financial circumstances into account. The plaintiffs argue that despite public statements saying otherwise, all of the defendants have considered students’ financial statuses by conspiring to “maintain admissions systems that favor the children of wealthy past or potential future donors” and working together to stymie financially needy students’ access to financial aid by “reducing or eliminating price competition.”

Hopkins was added as a defendant in February 2022, due to its joining the 568 Presidents Group in 2021, according to the amended complaint.

The complaint alleges that Hopkins supported the conspiracy by meeting with defendants and discussing the methodology used to calculate financial aid, which it first implemented for early decision applicants in 2021.

“As a result of this conspiracy, the net price of attendance for financial-aid recipients at defendants’ schools has been artificially inflated ... In short, due to the conduct challenged herein, over almost two decades, defendants have overcharged over 170,000 financial-aid recipients by at least hundreds of millions of dollars,” the filing reads.

Fifty-four percent of Hopkins students receive need-based scholarships, with the average amount for first-year students being $59,000, according to its website. It awarded $156 million in need-based scholarships last year.

The estimated cost of one year of undergraduate tuition is $62,840, and the estimated cost of attendance is $86,000.

Hopkins filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit along with Brown University, the University of Chicago, and Emory University. Judge Matthew Kennelly denied that motion last August, according to court records.

The 568 Presidents’ Group dissolved Nov. 4, 2022, according to its website. The group’s name referred to a section of the Improving Schools Act of 1994 that allowed antitrust exemptions for schools that collaborate on setting standards for financial aid.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this article.