Johns Hopkins University suspends classes for two days after detecting COVID-19 cluster

Johns Hopkins University is suspending in-person undergraduate classes on its Homewood campus for two days after detecting a cluster of COVID-19 among undergraduate students.
University officials said 30 undergraduates out of a population of 6,000 tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during routine screenings Tuesday and Wednesday. In-person classes and activities are cancelled through Thursday out of an abundance of caution, officials said.
A preliminary investigation suggests the cases were associated with off-campus social gatherings over the weekend. A number of students who tested positive are living in Charles Commons, and many are student athletes, according to the announcement.
Students who tested positive have been transferred to isolation housing, and others are isolating in place off campus. All residents of Charles Commons and all student athletes are ordered to self-quarantine and will be tested Wednesday, officials said.
“We know this is disappointing news for our community, and we wish to reaffirm our fundamental commitment to the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and Baltimore neighbors,” the announcement states. “Although this is not the way we wanted to start this new term, we also know that with the proper commitment to our established safety protocols, we will be able to have a successful and safe semester together.”
University officials are working to confirm the scope of the cluster by closing campus facilities, conducting contract tracing and testing as many undergraduates as possible, including Homewood residents and student housing staff.
The school resumed in-person classes for the spring semester Tuesday.