Johns Hopkins virtual town hall on private police force takes few questions following disruptive protest

The Johns Hopkins University moved its Thursday town hall to an online-only format following a disruptive protest over the institution’s planned private armed police force that overtook the in-person event at Shriver Hall.

The university hosted its first of three planned town halls for the community to provide feedback and have questions answered surrounding the university’s draft memorandum of understanding with the Baltimore Police Department, a document necessary for the creation of Hopkins’ police department.

Advertisement

Branville Bard Jr., Vice President for Public Safety at Johns Hopkins University, is trailed by student protesters after they shut down the first of three planned town hall meeting about establishing a private armed police force. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Once doors opened, protesters filled the stage, prompting Hopkins Vice President of Public Safety, police force leader Branville Bard Jr. and his fellow panelists to vacate the premises. Protesters followed Bard to a Hopkins campus safety and security building, where the Hopkins leader slipped behind a chain-link fence to conduct a livestream for the online town hall — which read aloud a few submitted comments and questions while also answering moderator questions.

A Hopkins spokesperson said more than 140 viewers watched the livestream.

Advertisement

The town hall featured Bard, Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Eric Melancon, Baltimore County’s legal adviser Rodney Hill and Baltimore Community Mediation Center Executive Director Erricka Bridgeford. An unnamed female moderator was also featured onscreen.

Following a brief overview of the memorandum’s key points, the panel answered questions about what is covered by the memorandum, what the status of the Hopkins police effort looks like and other logistical questions. The discussion touched on what cannot change within the memorandum, which includes campus area jurisdictional boundaries, the definition of a university police officer, the use of bodycams and Hopkins police reporting requirements.

Bridgeford took charge of reading audience submissions aloud. “As a community member and student, I strongly oppose formation of a police department at Johns Hopkins. We have ample evidence, particularly in Baltimore, that indicates involvement with armed law enforcement and the system are harmful,” was the first submission.

Panelists did not acknowledge the comment and continued with moderator questions. They said Hopkins officers will conduct traffic stops within their jurisdiction and work with other public safety organizations, such as the Hopkins Behavioral Crisis Support Team.

Another question read by Bridgeford asked how officers will be held accountable.

Bard said Hopkins will provide “world-class training” and that officers will learn how to de-escalate situations, using force as a last resort.

“I think that we can keep you safe from crime but also safeguard your civil liberties,” Bard said. “We’ll be a progressive force who aims to do that.”

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Asked by the moderator what officers would if they witnessed a crime off-campus Hill said a Hopkins officer would take action to keep people safe and contact the Baltimore Police Department to handle the situation.

Advertisement

“They’re not just going to drive by and do nothing,” Hill said.

Another question Bridgeford read asked: “How does more police bring safety? What empirical evidence can you site that proves this?”

Bard did not cite evidence but said Hopkins is committed to “providing a comprehensive system of public safety.”

Panelists said their closing comments before Bridgeford read the last submission: “How can we be sure that the gray area at the edge of the boundaries won’t cause confusion and lead to endangerment of lives?”

The moderator responded saying there was no answer at this time and an update would be provided online in the future.

The next town halls will take place Sept. 29 at Turner Auditorium on Hopkins’ East Baltimore campus and online. The Sept. 30 town hall will be online only.