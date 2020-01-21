The choirs from Krieger Schechter Day School and the Cardinal Sheehan Catholic School sang together on “The View” on Monday, brought together by an enterprising middle school student with a vision.
The Cardinal Sheehan choir has had its day in the spotlight before after its rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up" went viral and they were invited to perform on “The View” on Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday in 2017.
One of those watching was Harrison Fribush, a 14-year-old drummer from the Jewish day school. He had a plan to bring his choir together with another one to make music.
“I wanted to do something where I could change people’s lives using my passion for music,” Fribush said on “The View.” He contacted the Cardinal Sheehan choir as part of his 2019 bar mitzvah project and began a collaboration.
Fribush made a documentary called Music Education Matters to raise money for after-school music programs in the city. The effort has now raised $11,000.
The two choirs sang last year at an Archdiocese of Baltimore fundraiser, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the first time they performed together on a national stage. They sang “Imagine” and “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand.”