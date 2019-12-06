Jay A. Perman will take over as chancellor of the University System of Maryland in January as Robert L. Caret steps down six months earlier than planned.
Caret had decided not to seek another five-year contract, and the system’s Board of Regents announced it had chosen Perman, the University of Maryland, Baltimore President, to succeed Caret in June.
But on Friday, the Board of Regents announced that University of Maryland, Baltimore’s provost and executive vice president, Bruce Jarrell, will take over as the interim president of the university early next year. In a letter to the University of Maryland, Baltimore community, Perlman said that the Regents “has set my start date” as Jan. 6.
“I know this is earlier than anticipated, but Chancellor Robert Caret, PhD, has announced his intention to step down from the role on that day,” Perman wrote.
Caret will begin a six month sabbatical in January, according to Timothy McDonough, a spokesman for USM, and then will join the faculty of Towson University. The timeline was accelerated so Perman could oversee the upcoming General Assembly session and the search for a new University of Maryland, College Park president.
“In light of those priorities, Dr. Caret suggested that he step down in January, and Dr. Perman agreed to move up his transition,” McDonough said.
University system Board of Regents will select the next president of UMB after a search.
Jarrell joined the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1997 when he became chair of the Department of Surgery. Since 2012 he has been the chief academic and research officer and the dean of the graduate school. Jarrell’s role expanded in 2017 when he was named to his current position.