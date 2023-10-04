Maryland board votes Carey Wright, former Mississippi schools chief, to fill in as state superintendent

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Board of Education selected Carey Wright, the former head of Mississippi’s school system, to become interim state superintendent when Mohammed Choudhury leaves the post Friday.

The board chose Wright, whose near-decade leading Mississippi’s schools was preceded by a time as an educator in Maryland, after a 30-minute closed session during Wednesday evening’s meeting of the state school board.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, the Maryland State Board of Education chose former Mississippi schools chief Carey Wright, once a Maryland educator, to serve as the state's interim superintendent after Mohammed Choudhury leaves the post Friday. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

After the vote, Wright appeared on the screen and Board President Clarence Crawford credited her with leading a reform of Mississippi’s education system. Under her tenure as Mississippi’s superintendent of education, which started in 2013 and continued until her retirement last year, the state’s math and reading testing results rapidly increased.

Choudhury, who was hired in July 2021, said in September that he would not seek renewal of his contract, which was set to expire in 2024. He had previously told the board in a letter that he hoped to stay.

This week, the state’s education department said he would resign and work as a senior advisor to the board.

Wright will take the post Oct. 23 “pending completion of onboarding logistics,” Crawford said. Sylvia Lawson, deputy state superintendent for organizational services, will serve as acting superintendent starting this weekend.

Wright was voted to serve until June 2024, while a national search for a permanent superintendent continues.