Baltimore City holds vaccination drive for students

Seeing a rising number of kids this year who have not been vaccinated against childhood diseases, Baltimore City health officials are urging all students enrolled in public schools to take advantage of free vaccination clinics offered in the next week.
This year, 3,174 city school students have yet to submit records proving they’ve been immunized against standard childhood diseases, such as mumps and measles, compared to 1,854 last year. Officials believe the rising numbers in the city are due to the coronavirus.
Children also have been allowed to attend online classes without being vaccinated because they are not coming into contact with classmates. However, should some in-person instruction resume, those children would be prevented from attending school.
Those children who aren’t vaccinated also can’t be included in the annual enrollment count on Sept. 30, which determines the amount of federal, state and local dollars the school system will get.
The Baltimore City’s health department and the University of Maryland are holding clinics for children to be vaccinated at no charge.
A free clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 120 Penn Street, between Lombard and Pratt Streets in Baltimore. No appointment is required.
The Baltimore City Health Department TIKE Immunization Clinic, at 1200 E. Fayette Street will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. Call 410-396-4454 to schedule an appointment.
The health center at the KIPP school at 2000 Edgewood Street will be open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. Call 410-793-7263 to schedule an appointment. Immunizations are also available at some other school health clinics.
Parents who need transportation can call their schools to get a free ride on Lyft or Uber.