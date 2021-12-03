Howard County school officials call video of staff punching student ‘upsetting’

The video shows three adults, an administrator dressed in a suit, and two others in uniforms, holding down a student on the floor of the cafeteria. One of those in uniform punches the student in the head twice and holds on to his hair while the other adult appears to hold the student’s arms down. A third person in uniform, with the words “police” lettered on their back, is holding the student’s feet. The incident occurred as students were sitting a few feet away eating lunch.