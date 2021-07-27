Johns Hopkins University to move forward with private police force, hires former police commissioner to oversee development

Johns Hopkins University has signaled it will move forward with disputed plans to create its own private police force as officials announced the appointment Tuesday of a former Massachusetts police commissioner to lead institution security.
Cambridge’s former top cop Branville Bard Jr. will begin Aug. 30 as vice president for public safety, for the university and most of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s campuses and facilities worldwide. Bard will also “play a leading role in the development and implementation of the Johns Hopkins Police Department,” the announcement states.
Bard’s appointment is the first movement university officials have made in a year toward creating a private police force and comes at a time when students are away from campus. Officials halted plans for the police force last year amid nationwide protests against police brutality toward Black Americans.
University leaders have argued the private police force is necessary to protect students in a city with high rates of violent crime.
Student activists, faculty members and lawmakers led a bitter fight against the plan, including a monthlong sit-in at the university’s main administration building in 2019 that ended with seven arrests. Officials announced in June 2020 that it was putting those plans on pause for at least two years amid massive nationwide protests over police brutality.
In a joint statement, University President Ron Daniels, Medicine President Kevin Sowers and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine Paul Rothman touted Bard’s “demonstrated commitment to developing progressive approaches to public safety,” which made him a clear choice for the job.
“We hold the safety and well-being of all those who work, learn, or receive care at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine as our utmost priority, and we also believe fundamentally in the need for all members of our communities to have trust and confidence in the leadership of our public safety operations,” administrators said in their statement.
A career police officer, Bard worked more than two decades in the Philadelphia Police Department, rising to the rank of captain then inspector. He commanded the city’s largest police district and was responsible for more than 300 officers there. He also had responsibilities over the unit of forensic investigators and departmental training. Bard served two years as chief of the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department.
Almost four years ago, the City of Cambridge, Massachusetts hired him to lead its force of nearly 300 officers. Cambridge has a population of about 119,000 people as well as six colleges and universities and three hospitals within an area of 6.4 square miles. The city saw one homicide in each of 2019 and 2020.
“We do not have to choose between being safer and sacrificing civil liberties,” Bard said in a statement Tuesday. “With a public safety system centered on procedural and social justice, and grounded in listening to the community’s needs, we can do both.”
In announcing their pick for the new vice president of public safety, Hopkins administrators praised Bard as an “effective, community-oriented law enforcement professional and as an outspoken advocate for social justice, racial equity and police reform.”
Bard has lectured on racial profiling and published his dissertation on the subject “Racial Profiling: Towards Simplicity and Eradication.” He’s advocated for systems that quantify and compare how individual officers make traffic stops by not only tracking the race of the driver but the duration of the stop among other other measures.
While chief of the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police, Bard had the department begin tracking traffic stops for the first time.
”We don’t ask the scary questions because we don’t want to be frightened by the answers,” he said in a 2018 interview with the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a criminal justice nonprofit.
In a 2020 interview with a YouTube show about cities called “unPlanned,” he said police departments should be monitoring all interactions with minority citizens.
”We resist or have failed to take the necessary steps to be fully transparent and adequately deal with issues surrounding race and our conduct in minority communities,” he said.
Still, Bard provoked criticism last year over the department’s supply of military-grade equipment . The dustup came last summer as people took to the streets in cities across American to protest after the death of George Floyd.
According to a Boston Globe article, Bard told the Cambridge City Council that the police department doesn’t get military equipment. In fact, the department’s inventory listed sniper rifles, a BearCar armored vehicle and dozens of M4 assault rifles.
Bard later explained that he meant the department does not possess weapons that are restricted only to the military by law, according to the Boston Globe. He defended the arsenal, too, provoking criticism from some on the City Council and advocates who called for the demilitarization of local police.
This article will be updated.