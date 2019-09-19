Johns Hopkins not renewing contract under which medical school has trained ICE agents for emergencies

At center, Yona Gorelick, with Jews United for Justice, and Evan Serpick, of Baltimore Jews Against ICE, led the chants as more than 100 protesters marched in the heat through Artscape in July to protest the involvement of two Artscape sponsors, Johns Hopkins University, and PNC Bank, for their business involvement with ICE through contracts and financing. They concluded their march with a short rally in front of the Johns Hopkins University stage on North Charles Street. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)