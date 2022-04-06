Johns Hopkins University reinstates COVID testing, masking following spike in cases

Johns Hopkins University is reinstating temporary COVID-19 mitigation measures after almost 100 undergraduates tested positive for the virus within the last six days.

Kevin Shollenberger, Hopkins’ vice provost for student health and well-being, announced the university is responding to the spike in cases by testing all undergraduate students twice per week from now until April 22. Testing may be extended following evaluation. Masking will be temporarily required in common areas in residence and dining halls, adding to the already existing mask mandate in Hopkins’ classrooms.

Advertisement

- Number of undergraduates: 5,762 - Acceptance rate: 11% (Academics grade: A+) - Net price: $28,999 (Campus grade: B) - Median earnings six years after graduation: $73,200 (Value grade: A+) You may also like: Best charter high school in every state (Canva)

Students living on campus who need to isolate due to COVID exposure will be asked to quarantine in their rooms or relocate to off-campus isolation housing. Those who are asked to quarantine will have meals and other items delivered to their door.

Self-testing kits will be available for students living on campus. Additionally, Hopkins will provide free, high-quality masks at university testing sites, Shollenberger wrote in his announcement.

Advertisement

“We want to assure you that we are taking these precautions so that other students in the university’s residence hall buildings are not put at risk,” the announcement reads.

The jump in cases were reported to the university following spring break, which was held March 21-27. COVID cases and exposures linked to travel were split between residential and non-residential students, according to Shollenberger. Many cases are asymptomatic. Those with symptoms experienced mild illness. Cases as a whole have been on the rise in Baltimore. From March 24 through April 6, Baltimore City reported a roughly 36% increase in the seven-day average for new cases, translating to a 47.4 average of new cases over a week-long period. Test positivity is up 2.5%, but hospitalizations and deaths are down more than 30%.

Other Baltimore universities vary in their pandemic mitigation measures, but many no longer require strict masking across campus. Coppin State University moved to optional masking March 7. The University of Maryland, Baltimore requires all those age 2 and older to wear a medical-grade mask in healthcare areas and on UMB transportation; elsewhere, students, staff and faculty have the option to wear a mask at-will. Loyola University has optional masking, and proof of vaccination is not required to attend.