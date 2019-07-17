As more states pass laws mandating Holocaust education, Maryland holds back

Oregon just became the 12th state to mandate Holocaust education in its schools — a list that doesn’t include Maryland, despite a lawmaker’s efforts to change that during the most recent General Assembly session.
Sen. Ben Kramer, a Montgomery County Democrat, introduced a bill that would’ve required the state education department to develop guidelines for middle and high schools to include a unit based on the Holocaust and other contemporary acts of genocide. He said the law is necessary to ensure the next generation never forgets the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, at a time when surveys show young people are increasingly unaware of the mass murder of 6 million Jews and millions of other groups.
“If we can’t learn from the history of the Holocaust, we are doomed to repeat what occurred in the Holocaust,” he said.
The bill had support from the Maryland PTA and the Anti-Defamation League, but never gained traction in Annapolis. Kramer says he will work to build support over the next six months before re-introducing the bill next session.
“I have every intention of raising the profile on this legislation for this coming session. There is absolutely no rational or reasonable excuse for not overwhelmingly passing this legislation,” he said. “It’s a shame we should have to be sitting in the back rows of the stadium waiting for other states to take the lead on such a logical step.”
Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, signed her state’s version of the bill this week, saying on Twitter that “now more than ever we must empower our children with knowledge so together we can stomp out the growing hate in our country.”
A recent survey found more than one in five millennials hadn’t heard of, or are not sure if they’ve heard of, the Holocaust.
Oregon joins 11 other states with explicit laws requiring Holocaust educa
tion in schools, according to the ADL.
The State Department of Education found that “much of the proposed content required by the bill is currently addressed or alluded to” in social studies or history classes, according to the bill’s fiscal and policy note.
In high school, students studying modern world history are supposed to be taught “the global scope and human cost of World War II by analyzing the systematic and state-sponsored atrocities perpetrated by governments in Europe and Asia during World War II.” In U.S. history classes, students are expected to study the causes of World War II and America’s involvement in it.
"One of the objectives in that unit is for students to investigate the response of the United States government to the discovery of the Holocaust and immigration policies with respect to refugees," the note states.
These standards don’t go far enough, Kramer says, and a specific unit on the Holocaust must be mandated by the state. Not only must students learn the facts of the Holocaust, his draft law argues, but they must also learn the ramifications of prejudice, racism and stereotyping.
“Everyone at one time assumed the Holocaust would loom so large in our history that it would never be forgotten, yet studies show that particularly among millennials, they don’t know what the Holocaust is,” he said.
The way the Holocaust is taught can vary across systems.
Anne Arundel schools spokesman Bob Mosier said its studied multiple times throughout a students’ career: In 7th grade, students learn about it through World War II studies; In 9th grade, they learn about it from the U.S. perspective as part of an American history course; In 11th grader, they investigate the Holocaust’s causes and impacts. There are also elective options with a focus on Holocaust education.
“Students explore the Holocaust through secondary sources, primary sources, video collections, newspaper articles, and in some cases, field trips,” Mosier wrote in an email. “Last year students from Anne Arundel County Public Schools visited the Jewish Museum of Baltimore and US Holocaust Museum in Washington DC.”
A Baltimore Sun investigation found hate crimes are on the rise in Maryland. State law enforcement agencies received 398 reports of hate or bias in 2017, the investigation revealed, with Jews identified as targets in a fifth of reports.
Several incidents involved young students and schools: In Montgomery County, a 13-year-old Jewish girl received several anti-Semitic texts. In Anne Arundel County, students wrote “kill all the Jews f** Anne Frank" on paper plates and displayed them on social media. In Harford County, several swastikas were drawn on the walls in the boys’ bathroom.
And in Howard County, four former Glenelg High School students were convicted on hate crime charges after spray-painting more than 50 racist, homophobic and anti-semitic symbols across their campus.
The spike in hate crimes, Kramer says, “clearly demonstrates a lack of tolerance from individuals who see those who are different from them and can’t accept those differences.”