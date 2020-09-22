Is it safe to reopen? With no clear state guidance, Maryland school systems are left to weigh the risks

For instance, the chart says if there are 15 to 24.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people in a community, school districts groups should immediately suspend all in-person classes. A color-coded map indicates which of five categories each county in the state is in, shaded in hues from green for go to school to red for online only. Parents can look at the map and know precisely whether their children will be online or in a school building.