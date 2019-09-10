Coalition of Maryland HBCUs seeks $577 million to drop lawsuit, avoid ‘litigating for the next 10 years’

The money would enable HBCUs to develop unique, in-demand academic programs at each of state’s four HBCUs and hire quality faculty members to run those new programs. Only then, lawyers argue, will these schools be able to fairly compete with traditionally white schools and attract students of all races. In addition, the letter states, the money would be devoted to providing more scholarships and ramping up marketing efforts “to offset the State’s decades of stigmatization of the HBCUs.”