Coalition of Maryland HBCUs seeks $577 million to drop lawsuit, avoid ‘litigating for the next 10 years’

A coalition advocating for Maryland’s four historically black universities sent a letter to elected officials Tuesday offering to settle its 13-year-old lawsuit against the state for $577 million — more than five times the governor’s last public offer.
That figure is still less than Mississippi was forced to pay out in a similar lawsuit when accounting for inflation, coalition attorney Mike Jones said. In 2002, Mississippi paid more than $500 million to settle its landmark Ayers case, which successfully argued the state denied black residents equal education opportunities by discriminating against its three HBCUs.
Advocates call Maryland’s drawn-out legal battle the most important higher education desegregation case in decades. It hinges on the claim that state’s university system long fostered segregation by allowing well-funded academic programs at traditionally white universities to undermine similar ones at Morgan State, Coppin State, Bowie State and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.
Despite a 2013 court decision finding that Maryland’s actions indeed perpetuated segregation — and a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that stated the case “can and should be settled” — the two sides have struggled to reach a remedy. The latest round of court-ordered mediation ended in July, without a resolution.
The coalition on Tuesday sent a letter to members of the Maryland Legislature and the Congressional delegation proposing the state pay $577 million, “spread over a reasonable time period."
“Hopefully, this will start up the discussion again,” Jones said. If the parties can’t reach an agreement, the case’s future lies with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The coalition of HBCU advocates believe past offers to be insufficient, saying it would take several hundred million dollars to make substantial change.
The money would enable HBCUs to develop unique, in-demand academic programs at each of state’s four HBCUs and hire quality faculty members to run those new programs. Only then, lawyers argue, will these schools be able to fairly compete with traditionally white schools and attract students of all races. In addition, the letter states, the money would be devoted to providing more scholarships and ramping up marketing efforts “to offset the State’s decades of stigmatization of the HBCUs.”
“Now is the time to bring justice to Maryland’s black colleges,” Jones wrote.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, indicated last year he’s open to spending up to $100 million over a 10-year period to settle the lawsuit.
Robert Scholz, the governor’s legal counsel, wrote in a February 2018 letter to the Legislative Black Caucus that the offer represents “a serious, multi-year commitment which we believes goes well beyond what the law requires.”
“Governor Hogan wants to bring this litigation to an end in a manner satisfactory to all parties, and in the best interests of all Marylanders, especially current and future HBI students," Scholz wrote.
Any other offers from the state would have been done behind closed doors during confidential mediation sessions. After mediation ended, a Hogan spokeswoman said the “administration is always open to discussions in an effort to settle this case in a fair and equitable manner."
A panel of judges in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined earlier this year the case ought to be settled. If not, they wrote, “the parties will likely condemn themselves to endless years of acrimonious, divisive and expensive litigation that will only work to the detriment of higher education in Maryland.”
That’s part of why Jones said his firm wanted to send Tuesday’s letter. He hopes to bring discussions out into the open, and propel the debate forward publicly.
“Litigating for the next 10 years is not in the schools’ interests,” Jones said. “It’s in their interests to get the resources and programs that can make a difference.”
This story will be updated.