Hopkins, Stevenson physical therapy degree proposals denied; HBCU advocates say it was the right call

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission voted to deny the Johns Hopkins and Stevenson universities’ proposed physical therapy doctoral programs due to their similarity to existing programs at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

In letters sent to each university on Sept. 21, Commission Chair Cassie Motz said the decision was based on concerns that the proposed programs are “unreasonably duplicative of existing [doctorate of physical therapy] programs in Maryland and will cause demonstrable harm” to UMB and UMES, which is one of the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities.

Advertisement

The commission, which is tasked with overseeing the state’s 55 colleges and universities, also said that after examining the employer market for graduates of a DPT program, adding additional programs would hinder faculty and student recruitment at both UMES and UMB.

If their original plans went through, the program at Hopkins would’ve capped at 70 students, while Stevenson would’ve had 25. However, UMB and UMES officials previously argued that regardless of the low numbers, another program could negatively affect them. For example, if they lost a faculty member to that program, they could fall out of compliance with the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Advertisement

There are currently over 7,000 licensed physical therapists in the state, according to the Maryland Board of Physical Therapy Examiners. Further, the industry is expected to grow 15% over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, in the response letter to Stevenson, Motz said there was not enough evidence of a market demand for physical therapists in Maryland to justify approval.

“Nevertheless, despite the complexity of determining projected market demand, it is clear that Maryland does not currently have a deficit of licensed physical therapists,” the Stevenson letter reads. “It also appears from the small number of students on waiting lists at UMB and UMES that there is very little, if any, excess demand for another program in Maryland.”

Both Stevenson and Hopkins expressed disappointment in the decision via statements provided to The Baltimore Sun.

“While we had hoped for a different outcome, we respect the Commission’s decision,” John Buettner, a spokesperson for Stevenson, said in an email.

Jill Rosen, a Hopkins spokesperson, said the decision is one of several recently made by the commission that have raised concerns over its role and welcomes an upcoming analysis by a new legislative workgroup tasked with assessing the commission’s program approval process.

“In light of this decision, and other decisions made by [the commission], we are pleased that there is a state working group that is considering the modern role of [the commission] in a setting of intense national competition for students,” Rosen said in an email.

The physical therapy doctoral programs aren’t the first time in recent months that an HBCU has argued to the commission that another Maryland school was harmfully duplicating its programming.

Advertisement

Morgan State University (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In June, the Maryland Attorney General’s office said the commission’s decision to allow Towson University to create a business doctoral degree that was similar to one at Morgan State University, an HBCU about four miles away from TU, was unlawful because there were not enough votes for the approval to pass.

Towson later rescinded its proposal but plans to resubmit in the future.

Throughout the debates on the doctoral programs, members of the Maryland HBCU Advocates called for the prevention of program duplication due to harm they say it causes to the state’s historically Black schools.

Sharon Y. Blake, spokesperson for the advocacy group, said that historically, predominately white colleges and universities have strategically copied HBCU programs to draw students onto their campuses. This, in turn, reduces the funding, faculty and students at the HBCU.

“You would have a powerful university like Johns Hopkins that, of course, would be able to perhaps offer a higher salary, better perks, and that sort of thing,” she said. “So that’s the demonstrative harm that can come as a result of having [predominantly white institutions] duplicating a program.”

Blake also said the program duplication adds to the stigma around HBCUs not providing their students with the same quality of education compared to their white counterparts.

Advertisement

Marybeth Gasman, associate dean for Research at Rutgers University who researches HBCUs, said Maryland’s historically Black schools have had to deal with program duplication more than others in the U.S. The duplication is often seen at graduate or doctoral levels compared to undergraduate, she said.

“Program duplication has also been used as a way to maintain segregation in Maryland and some other states,” Gasman said in an email.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Both Gasman and Blake point to the 2006 lawsuit that was filed by alumni and supporters of the four HBCUs that argued the state purposely underfunded them.

In May 2021, a federal judge approved a $555 million settlement for the universities that will be distributed by the state over 10 years.

“It’s interesting to see majority institutions continuing to duplicate programs despite HBCUs winning in the courts on this issue,” Gasman said

She said it’s up to the state and predominantly white universities to remain mindful of their programming proposals.

Advertisement

“The commission needs to be very clear and take a first stance on this issue,” Gasman said. “Institutions should have to be specific about how their programs are significantly different and discuss how their program draws unique students and doesn’t compete with HBCUs in damaging ways.”

Similarly, Blake said she welcomes the legislative workgroup and hopes its findings will help those in power better interpret the law while also analyzing program proposals through an equity lens.

“As advocates, we see that as an opportunity to create work in progress to improve where we are,” she said. “So the idea is always to improve that practice to get better at what it is we’re doing.”