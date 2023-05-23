Baltimore County Public Schools addresses Hampton Elementary overcrowding during public meeting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Public Schools hosted a public information session Monday evening to present possible solutions to relieve overcrowding at Hampton Elementary School.

The system is conducting an emergency capacity-relief study this semester that involves Hampton, Cromwell Valley Regional Magnet School and Pleasant Plains Elementary School.

Advertisement

At the meeting Monday, BCPS introduced four resulting boundary map options to the public, each moving 40 to 45 students from Hampton to the other two schools. All four of the options presented still leave Hampton over capacity, albeit by fewer students, and put Cromwell Valley over capacity.

New boundaries will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. A map recommendation will be submitted to the county board of education at the June 13 meeting.

Advertisement

As of September 30 data, Hampton Elementary is projected to be at 116.9% capacity for the 2023 school year, which translates to an extra 113 seats, according to BCPS staff.

“Did I hear you correctly that we’re using numbers from September 30 of 2022?” Hampton parent Robin Campbell asked at the meeting. “Because we know that we’ve already [exceeded] those numbers.”

Meeting hosts said the numbers were the most accurate data available, which caused attendees to laugh and push back against the statement. Staff said they don’t argue that Hampton’s numbers are higher than they were last year.

“That’s why we’re here,” said Paul Taylor, the system’s director of the Office of Strategic Planning.

Temporary solutions have been put in place to remedy overcrowding at Hampton, such as relocating two pre-kindergarten programs to other schools and providing four trailers, portable classrooms that require students to leave the main school building.

Looking at the option maps presented Monday, BCPS parents Jason and Jennifer Amo said they don’t think they’ll have to change their son’s school but worry about the possibility. Their second-grader, who has been at Hampton since pre-kindergarten, is dyslexic and has speech issues. Moving him to a new school would mean he’d have to acclimate to new teachers and support staff, Jennifer said.

Advertisement

“If we took him out, that would mess up everything,” Jason said.

Should their son be moved, Jason and Jennifer said they would enroll him in private school.

Parents gather outside Hampton Elementary School in Timonium at the end of the school day to pick up their children. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Another attendee said he didn’t understand why students were being moved from a high-rated to a low-rated school and worried that some teachers would have to “teach down” when students moved. A parent called that comment offensive, and the initial commenter apologized. BCPS staff said they could not comment on school ratings.

Advertisement

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Hampton and Cromwell both have four out of five stars in the latest Maryland Report Card results; Pleasant Plains has two. The state accountability formula takes into account standardized test scores, absenteeism, graduation rates and other factors.

BCPS is also in the process of finalizing a boundary study for middle schools in the northeast and central areas.

A Hampton Elementary parent and BCPS teacher of more than 20 years, Meghan Kovacs, was frustrated with the overlapping boundary studies. Her neighborhood is affected by both studies, so she doesn’t know whether her child will change elementary schools or where they’ll attend middle school.

BCPS staff directed some commenters to share their feedback in a survey, which will be open until May 29.

Advertisement

Taylor said he thought the meeting was a success because the purpose was to get feedback. “They made their opinions known. That’s what we wanted,” he said.