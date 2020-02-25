Maryland students starting high school next fall will need to earn a score of three — not a four as expected — on their Algebra I and English 10 standardized exams to receive a diploma after the state school board voted Tuesday not to raise the graduation standards.
After an intense debate, the school board decided to keep current graduation requirements, despite previous expectations that it would raise the scores for ninth graders beginning this academic year. The decision came after a research report linked success in college classes to a three on the state’s standardized tests.
The decision could mean the difference between passing and failing scores for thousands of Maryland students.
The test is graded on a scale of one to five, with four and five considered passing. When Maryland first began using the tougher Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, exams in grades three through eight in English and math and Algebra 1 and English 10 in high school, the majority of students were failing the exams.
So several years ago, the state school board decided to phase in the standard for passing, setting three as a passing score and planning to increase the standard to four for the class of 2024. Those students will be entering the ninth grade next fall.
But a Maryland research report presented to the school board this week shows that students who graduated with a score of three had a grade point average of at least a B minus in their first year of college. The report, which the Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon called “compelling,” was reviewed by a committee of assessment experts from around the country.
The state began tracking three years ago how successful Maryland students are in their freshman college classes. Researchers found students who scored a three on the PARCC algebra exam had a mean grade point average of 2.96. Students students who scored a three on the English 10 exam had a mean grade point average of 3.14 in college.
The majority of state school board members said the data showed that the state did not need to raise the standard to ensure students were ready for college.
“What is our goal. What are we trying to do. We are trying to graduate students who will go on to college and be successful,” said Clarence Crawford, a school board member.
Other state board members voiced the concerns that setting the bar too high would discourage students, and that those with disabilities or immigrant students may barely pass but have successful careers after overcoming their difficulties.
“I personally and professionally represent children who are bright, but don’t necessarily show it on a test,” said school board member Joan Mele-McCarthy.
And the student member urged the board to consider her view that too much emphasis is placed on testing and academic achievement in school rather than the development of the whole child.
An immigrant and Towson High School student, Noureen Badwi, said often people forget “the purpose of education is to make good civically engaged people who are kind to one another. I think we should focus on the purpose of children’s lives."
Board members also noted the report’s analysis that about 10,000 10th graders who took the PARCC English 10 test and 10,000 ninth graders who took the Algebra I test would not have passed if the state required a passing score of four to get a diploma in 2019. Last year 42 percent of students taking the English 10 and 27 percent taking Algebra 1 scored a four or five.
But school board member David Steiner wanted to raise the passing score to 4, saying that Maryland students have mediocre test scores compared to the rest of the nation. The United States is falling far behind countries with similar economic standards, Steiner said, and if the country did not raise student achievement it would become “a third world economy.”
"We as a nation have been ratcheting down our expectations,” Steiner said. “We are rescuing students with an artificial safety valve.”
He noted that students who can’t pass the tests can still graduate if they do a project with a teacher to prove they have mastered the material on the test, and thus can get a diploma. And a small percentage of students who retake failed PARCC exams pass. School board member Justin Hartings said he is concerned that the standard be correct and lasting.
“It seems like in this state we have a pattern of promising reform and higher achievement," he said, "that is always right around the corner.”