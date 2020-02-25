Maryland’s statewide high school graduation rate fell slightly in 2019, while school districts in the Baltimore region saw slightly larger declines.
The new graduation figures, released by the Maryland State Department of Education Tuesday, showed 86.9% of students graduating statewide, down from 87.7% the previous year. The Baltimore County rate dropped 1.5 percentage points to 87.6% and Baltimore City 1.85 percentage point drop to 70.3%.
Baltimore City school officials linked the decline to new, tougher graduation requirements put in place for the class of 2019 in Maryland. The class of 2019 was the first class to be required to obtain a minimum score on the English and Algebra I PARCC assessments, which have been used for four years, or complete a project. Maryland is among a minority of states in the United States that requires students to pass exams in order to graduate from high school.
“The new graduation requirements raised the bar for all Maryland students, and our results reflected the historical outcomes for schools and students when they implement new standards. Nevertheless, our students performed admirably,” said schools chief Sonja Santelises, in a statement.
Maryland education officials did not comment on the graduation rates.
Gaps continue to persist between student groups. For instance, the graduation rate for English language learners was 53.7%, up slightly from 2018 but lower than any student group in the state. The graduation rate for students with disabilities was 63.5%, down nearly three percentage points and for economically disadvantaged students was 80%, down nearly four percentage points.
Harford and Howard county school systems saw increases in the graduation rate. Harford went from 89.2% to 90.2% in 2019. Howard’s rate grew from 91.9% to 92.8%. Carroll remained at 95 percent or higher, although the state will not release exact data if more than 95 percent of students are graduating because of privacy rules.
Anne Arundel County schools saw about a 1 percentage point decline in graduation rate from 2018.