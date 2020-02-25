Baltimore City school officials linked the decline to new, tougher graduation requirements put in place for the class of 2019 in Maryland. The class of 2019 was the first class to be required to obtain a minimum score on the English and Algebra I PARCC assessments, which have been used for four years, or complete a project. Maryland is among a minority of states in the United States that requires students to pass exams in order to graduate from high school.